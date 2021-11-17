Planning Commission anticipates two 911 towers constructed by end of year

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission will be anticipating some new additions to 911 communications soon.
Construction of two new Bradford County 911 towers in Troy Township and Smithfield Township is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams.
He said that construction of two additional towers in Wysox Township and Orwell Township will likely take place in the spring of 2022.
The 911 tower in Troy Township will be located on Paine Hill near the cell phone tower.
The Smithfield Tower is being prioritized sooner because there is an existing structure at the site that once had a facility for the North Penn Telephone Company, said Williams.
Although the two projects will be weather contingent due to the winter, Williams said he is hopeful that it can be completed in a timely manner.
