Planning Commission, energy reps address solar concerns

TOWANDA — Concerns regarding solar installations were brought up and discussed during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s May 16 meeting.
The commission is currently working on a Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance amendment related to the regulation and installation of solar facilities within Bradford County. Officials seek to create “a practical framework that addresses the known concerns of Solar Farms to allow for safe and harmonious development and protect the public interest in advance of industry arrival,” according to BCPC.
During the meeting, Sheshequin resident Laura Hewitt and Sheshequin Township Supervisor Kurt Lafy both expressed concerns regarding possible solar installations. Vesper Energy representatives Mike Reed and EJay Fyke stated that although their proposed solar projects will not occur in Shehequin Township, they would address any concerns brought to them.
Vesper Energy is currently developing a solar panel project in Bradford County. Reed stated that a formal public announcement will eventually be made and the project could start in late summer 2024.
“We are a little early in the process. Basically what we want to do is introduce the project to the neighbors and municipalities before we announce it publicly,” Reed said.
Hewitt voiced concerns about the possibility of solar panels leaking toxic chemicals. She also wanted to know if inspectors of solar facilities were selected by the solar industry itself. If so, she thought that it would be better for an outside party to hire or send an inspector.
Regarding safety, Reed addressed Hewitt’s concern stating that Vesper projects don’t receive financing unless solar panels pass EPA tests. Although panels have trace elements of lead, it’s in very small quantities that pass EPA toxicity thresholds, Reed stated. Safety tests involve making sure panels aren’t prone to leaks.
“[Testers] break every component of the solar panel down and they put it into corrosive chemicals. Those chemicals break down the panels into their individual components and there are some rare earth metals in solar,” Reed said.
Fyke stated that Vesper officials constantly monitor panels because his company would lose money if they stopped working or an issue occurred.
“It behooves us to make sure that everything is operational at 100% all the time, so we do have onsite staff that would monitor the project.” Fyke said.
Regarding inspectors, Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams responded to Hewitt’s inquiry. He stated that although a developer can hire an engineer, that action ultimately needs approval from the county reviewing engineer. Issues concerning toxic waste handling are a matter for state and federal officials.
“Legally the county has no authority to regulate that. We have no overarching ordinance that regulates waste handling. That’s all handled through the Department of Environmental Protection,” Williams said. “Materials that cannot be resold or salvaged shall be disposed of at a facility that is authorized to dispose of such materials as required by any state or federal law.”
Issues concerning toxicity are not handled by the county, according to Williams. Instead, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are the agencies responsible for toxicity issues. Williams added that the county cannot restrict a specific land use to an industry because it would be considered discrimination. He stated that the county previously didn’t restrict oil or natural gas drilling companies when they conducted operations.
“For us to go after one specific land use puts us in a very bad position because we are discriminating against that specific industry,” Williams expressed.
Lafy asked if his township could use BCPC’s solar ordinance as the framework to create its own ordinance regarding solar installations.
“One thing that I felt should be strengthened is the frequency of an onsite inspection,” Lafy said.
Williams stated that municipalities are within their rights to create their own planning boards and pass ordinances.
Solicitor John Thompson stated that businesses could challenge some ordinances in court if those laws discriminate against their industries. In those instances, courts could invalidate ordinances if they are proven to be discriminatory.
“If, for instance, a company that’s interested in setting up a solar facility within Sheshequin Township and they challenge the validity of the ordinance by saying that you don’t have the power in order to enforce that, it could be invalidated by the court,” Thompson said.
Williams said that BCPC will monitor proposed legislation at the state level regarding solar installations. He stated that state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) introduced Senate Bill 211 that concerns decommissioning of solar energy facilities. Another one is Senate Bill 550 from state Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40) that allows for the installation of solar facilities.
