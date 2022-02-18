Planning Commission hears blight concerns, solutions

The Bradford County Planning Commission heard from the latest findings regarding the county’s Blight Mitigation Pilot Project at their Tuesday meeting.
A presentation on blight was conducted by Jesse Suders, an engineer for Dawood Engineering and Winnie Branton, a land use attorney from her consultant firm Branton Strategies LLC.
“We want to promote the retention of residents and attract economic development, so by addressing blight we can do both of those things,” said Suders.
A blighted property is deemed uninhabitable due to it being “dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested or lacking in the facilities and equipment required by the housing code,” according to Pennsylvania statutes.
“Oftentimes there is a correlation between tax delinquency and blight,” said Branton. “Also, as less maintenance is done over time, the blighting conditions increase.”
For the project, a survey of 19 local municipalities was completed as well as a pilot property evaluation of Sayre and Towanda Borough. Of those municipalities, 52% felt that blight was an issue, while 26% were unsure and 68% said that they have no blighted property inventory.
“A lot of them feel that this is an issue, but they don’t necessarily have a list that they can use to target blighted properties,” said Suders. “They may have good indicators, but we need to do some additional investigation. We can provide a strategy to address them.”
A majority of surveyed municipalities indicated that they feel rental properties are the primary source of blight. There were 63% that don’t understand or know what the tax delinquency rate is concerning blighted properties. Suders stated that the county treasurer would have this information and that better communication needs to be done to inform people.
About half of the 19 respondents have a property maintenance code, which Suders said is a vital tool to enforce maintenance issues and avoid blight. He also stated that most of the surveyed entities have not worked with the county to address blight.
When it came to estimated blighted properties, Sayre had 40 and Towanda had 100.
Sayre had no list of property addresses and no mapping of blighted properties, which are mostly occupied residential and rental properties. The borough was not aware of how many properties were tax delinquent or of how many properties are on the county repository list. The survey indicated that Sayre’s blighted properties are primarily occupied.
There are 2,469 households in Sayre Borough as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.
Suders stated that the Athens-Sayre joint code enforcement office is a good example of two municipalities working together on this issue, which other communities might want to look into.
The borough had a rental property registration ordinance, which he said is a great tool to identify where blighted rental properties are. He advised that a landlord license requirement or some kind of landlord registry can be a good tool for municipalities to use to hold owners accountable.
“We feel that a blighted property inventory is needed, so we want to research the mapping and get a visual on where these properties are,” he said.
Sayre currently has tools in use to address blight like a property maintenance code, which handles abandoned vehicles, uncut grass, unsafe structures and improper disposal or storage of trash. they also have ordinances for ticketing, nuisances, fire insurance Escrow and rental property registrations.
Towanda Borough possesses an updated list of vacant, foreclosed or abandoned homes with addresses. However, there is no mapping of the blighted properties. The survey stated that Towanda’s blighted properties are mostly vacant, residential or rental. When it comes to tax and property data, they are not aware of how many properties were delinquent in 2020 or of how many properties are on the repository list. However, he stated that this could be easily fixed by accessing that information from the County Treasurer.
One solution is listing blighted properties, their conditions and what it would take to fix them on the borough website.
Suders stated that a big goal is to have enhanced community engagement and education on code enforcement and its rules. Clear and concise language and explanations of the rules to property owners can help avoid blight, he explained.
Municipalities can look into state grants and programs for residents to conduct home repair and rental rehab assistance. Communities can also look into developing good landlord development programs. Examples that Suders gave included a landlord registry with excellent compliance histories, a star rating system that are publicly viewable and training for landlords and tenants on proper care of properties.
“The goal is also to have a data driven code enforcement program, where people can easily research properties and their backgrounds,” said Branton.
Suders stated that the pilot project and a land bank feasibility study serve as one and the same for his research. He said that land banks were another possible solution to blight. A land bank is an entity created to temporarily manage and redevelop a property.
“Land banks can acquire the property, scrub them clean of any leans or taxes and transfer those properties to new owners,” said Branton. “[People] want to get these blighted, unproductive properties into the hands of someone who will do something with it.”
In 2012, the Land Bank Act was passed in the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. The act allows municipalities across the commonwealth to establish their own land banks.
Suders also discussed how floodplains in the region can have an impact on blight.
“Levies are currently in the process of being certified, so with that comes an expanded floodplain. With those come higher insurance rates, which can be indicative of properties with potential to be blighted,” said Suders.
He wants to identify the cost to acquire houses within the floodplain because they tend to see higher instances of blight. He said one remedy is to either raise the property up or raise them to the ground.
