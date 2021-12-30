The Bradford County Planning Commission is seeking for applicants for a position that recently opened up on the board with the resignation of Mary Neiley.
The Planning Commission is responsible for developing and implementing the County Comprehensive Plan. They also advise and serve as the authoritative body in matters involving subdivisions and development ordinances. The commission works as a cadre of “citizen planners” that coordinate with communities to create policies to address all manner of developments, whether it be community growth or decline, demographic changes, or even just shifts in technology or natural resources or housing. The Planning Commission wears many hats in regards to keeping Bradford County running smoothly and they are looking for a person to join the team.
Neiley’s term expires on Dec. 31 2024. Interested citizens can submit letters of interest a number of ways, wither through email at bcplanning@bradfordco.org or via mail at Bradford County Planning Commission, 29 Van Kuren Drive, Suite 1 Towanda, PA 18848. Letters should be sent by 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022.
Any interested citizens with questions regarding the position or the commission’s work can contact county Planning Direct Matthew Williams via email at williamsm@bradfordco.org or by calling (570) 268-4103
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.