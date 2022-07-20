Planning Commission receives phase one of blight mitigation study

TOWANDA — The first phase of a blight mitigation study for Bradford County has been completed and will be available for public viewing.
Planning Director Matt Williams made the announcement during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
“The study by and large [shows] the municipalities that responded to the original request for information all felt that there were issues with blight,” he said. “[They] were interested in further exploring the data that came back from the municipal code enforcers.”
A blighted property is deemed uninhabitable due to it being “dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested or lacking in the facilities and equipment required by the housing code,” according to Pennsylvania statutes.
Planning commission officials want to develop a land bank in the county as a potential solution to blighted properties. A land bank is an entity created to temporarily manage and redevelop a property.
“Land banks can acquire the property, scrub them clean of any leans or taxes and transfer those properties to new owners,” said Winnie Branton, the study’s consultant, at a Feb. 15 commission meeting. “[People] want to get these blighted, unproductive properties into the hands of someone who will do something with it.”
In 2012, the Land Bank Act was passed in the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. The act allows municipalities across the commonwealth to establish their own land banks.
The land bank idea started with former Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane, who approached the county about the problem, stated Williams in a Sept. 21, 2021 meeting. Properties that go into tax or judicial sales can be purchased by the land bank for rehabilitation or demolition, and then the properties can be sold for profit to continue funding the land bank, he noted.
In August 2021, the Bradford County Commissioners hired Dawood Engineering to perform the land bank feasibility study for a fee of $7,500. Branton has been working with Dawood on the study.
“We want to promote the retention of residents and attract economic development, so by addressing blight we can do both of those things,” said Jesse Suders, a Dawood engineer during the Feb. 15 meeting.
The goal of the study is to address blight issues by providing a mechanism to rehabilitate properties and get them back on tax rolls, according to the Planning Commission.
“Pursuing a land bank would give municipalities another tool to help address these properties,” Williams said. “This study bares that out and we will be looking at moving into phase 2 of the study relatively shortly.”
He stated that phase two will include the reorganization of the dormant redevelopment authority that is currently in the hands of the Bradford County Progress Authority. Branton will assist with reorganizing and incorporating land bank bylaws to help establish one in the county.
“The intent is to make that open to any of the municipalities that wish to take part,” Williams said.
Information on the study will be available online at the county’s website.
