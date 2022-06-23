TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams updated members on Camco Manufacturing’s stop work order during the Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
“[Camco] provided all of the documentation that we requested,” Williams said. “We lifted the stop work order the Tuesday after last month’s meeting.”
The company is in full compliance with the commission’s requests and they are currently filling on its building’s property and have delineated the 1 acre area that was the biggest concern, according to Williams. Camco submitted its building expansion plans in 2018 and any further site development is subject to the Planning Commission’s review and approval.
Camco Manufacturing makes “large power distribution elements to small precision-made components” and creates products from “industrial tools to precision optical devices for the U.S. military,” according to its website.
A stop work order was previously implemented on Camco Manufacturing’s building expansion and paving project at their South Thomas Avenue facility after worries that nearby wetlands were in danger of disturbance.
In early April, planning staff were contacted by Sayre Borough about the building addition, which led to a site visit on April 22 to review the paving work in the back of the building, according to Williams. After conferring with legal counsel, the Planning Commission issued a stop-work order until a land development decision was made. The reasons included observations of newly created impervious surface over 5,000 square feet, possible boundary line encroachments in the back of the property and potential issues with fill in the floodplain and wetland encroachment. The Planning Commission works at the leisure of the borough because it enforces Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance on the borough’s behalf.
“If they exceed 1 acre of earth disturbance it requires a NPDES permit to be obtained from DEP in coordination with the county conservation district,” Williams stated during the commission’s May meeting. “This requires a higher level of engineering and brings in additional regulations.”
At its May meeting, the Planning Commission made a motion and voted to delegate planning staff the authority to lift the stop work order so they could resume the filling and prep work contingent upon a site plan submission and delineation that defines the work area. This is in addition to the forthcoming major land development required for newly created impervious surface over 5,000 square feet.
“We reviewed and granted a waiver for the south end building addition, which they completed with no issues,” Williams said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Since then, they have added fill approximately 35,000 square feet of impervious coverage in the back of the building near the floodplain. It was also encroaching on every bordering property and it was at that time that at the request of [Sayre] borough to make sure they did not exceed.”
Williams previously stated that the stop work order was necessary because if they didn’t do so, then state officials would hold the Planning Commission responsible for not enforcing regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.