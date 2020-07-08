As students and adults face the possibility of continued remote schooling and work due to COVID-19, the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and Community Planning and Mapping Services have been reaching out to local governments and community centers to garner interest in DriFi (drive-up WiFi) hotspots that could help bridge the connectivity gaps that county officials have been working to address with their dark fiber project in recent years.
With the first phase of the dark fiber project commencing this summer and completion of the overall project still a few years away, these hotspots would provide more immediate connectivity to those in the county’s most rural areas, who found themselves at a disadvantage when it came to doing remote work during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams noted that the plan was still in the preliminary planning stages.
“The availability of publicly accessible broadband and WiFi networks is a known issue that was further exacerbated by the coronavirus, more specifically the availability of public access networks for the purpose of electronic learning to support our school districts was a critical issue that left many of our students underserved or disadvantaged,” Williams wrote to communities and organizations last month. “While the county initially requested temporary cellular data towers from PEMA to fill coverage gaps, logistically it was not a feasible undertaking given the topography and sparsity of existing coverage outside the populated corridors. Further, while our school districts made good faith efforts to establish hotspots at their facilities for downloading and uploading assignments, it still required families to travel in some cases what amounts to 30 to 45 minutes one way to the physical locations which is not desirable or realistic for everyone.”
The proposal has already been brought up for consideration in Canton Borough. On Monday, the Wyalusing Borough Council discussed the measure with hopes that a DriFi hot spot could be established in the borough park. However, they still had plenty of questions about the proposal, and planned to revisit the issue in August once they had some answers.
One of these questions was regarding a potential cost.
According to Williams, the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center would help install the hotspot and then turn it over to the host municipality. However, being in the preliminary planning stages, officials still have to figure out what costs municipalities might face in the long-term, if any.
To help carry out the project, the Department of Public Safety has been coordinating with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the ITDRC, which provides communities with technology that can help continue operations and assist with recovery after a disaster and is currently installing hotspots in the northwestern part of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.