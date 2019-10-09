Students from across Pennsylvania will be able to utilize their art skills to promote the dangers of underage drinking as part of the 28th Annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.
Organized by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade in public, private, or home school. Any artistic medium can be used to convey a positive message, such as the benefits of staying away from alcohol or alternatives to underage drinking, according to the PLCB. Those whose posters are selected by a panel of judges could win prize money as well as recognition by the PLCB, and could have their art work distributed across the commonwealth.
“Research shows that one in three kids has tried alcohol by age eight, and by age 12 that number jumps to two out of three,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Parents and educators play a critical role in educating children about the dangers of alcohol from a young age, and our poster contest offers a fun and creative way to start those important conversations.”
More information about the contest is available at lcb.pa.gov under “Education” and then “Poster Contest.” Those with questions can call (717) 772-1432 or email RA-LBEducation@pa.gov.
Entries must be postmarked no later than Dec. 20.
