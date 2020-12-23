SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – Plowers experienced some breakdowns last week while clearing Sheshequin Township out from under an instantly historic three feet of snow.
Supervisor Kurt Lafy said that he placed a yardstick on his back deck before the snowfall, and by about 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, it had disappeared.
He stated that the Bluhm’s Gas delivery driver told him yesterday that Sheshequin seemed to get the most snow in Bradford County, mainly due to the elevation of the mountains.
Lafy estimated that his area of Sheshequin saw about 38 inches while neighbors counted 40.
Like several municipalities reported last week, Sheshequin’s plowers were trapped at home on Thursday morning.
It took Roadmaster John Smith about an hour and a half to get out of his own driveway, according to Lafy. From there, it took Smith two hours to clear the municipal building only a half of a mile from his home just enough to get inside. Then, he started all over again and plowed his way to get to Roadworker Bob Hall, who couldn’t otherwise get out of his driveway, and after hours of hard work, the two returned to the municipal building to begin plowing the township for residents.
Roadworker Mike Cole joined in from East Smithfield later in the morning.
Supervisors thanked the team for their hard work and dedication, especially given the harsh circumstances of the Nor’easter. Lafy noted that the plowers deserve a lot of recognition, as they were thrown a couple of wrenches in the process.
“One of our trucks blew out a rear axle and another got stuck in a ditch,” he said, “We brought our grader out and then that plow broke. It was just one fiasco after another.”
He said that plowers were soon able to fix the grader and pull the plow out from the ditch, and that there was “luckily” no damage to the plow.
“Everybody appreciates the patience of the residents too,” Lafy added, “We may have had a couple of issues here and there but the reality is that most people understand that a snowfall of that magnitude is just out of the ordinary.”
Lafy stated that the township had also been having issues with one of the plow blades that they recently purchased, noting it hadn’t been functioning properly.
“For some reason, it wants to dig into the ground as opposed to skate over the surface,” he said.
The supervisors voted to purchase a new plow blade at their latest township meeting on Monday night after they determined it to be a risk to the driver’s safety.
“We can’t put the guys behind our wheels in danger,” Lafy said.
Officials expect the new blade to cost about $6,000 after a trade-in credit and estimate with Bradco Supply Company. It will be funded from state funding remaining from the 2020 budget.
