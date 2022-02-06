Poker players support kids with childhood cancer

TROY BOROUGH — Players were all-in with their best poker faces and card skills in a tournament that raised money for a good cause in Troy Borough.
The nonprofit group, Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, hosted their first ever Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Troy Vets Club.
Despite the snowy and icy weather, dozens of players braved the conditions and filled every poker table for a chance to win big money. Tickets were $100 for people aged 18 and older, while the top eight players received payouts.
Players were all smiles and laughs as they anted up, got their cards ready and tried to out bluff each other to win it all.
Waverly resident Jesse Sager was one poker player at a table with seven others. He said that the benefit was a good opportunity to help kids while also having fun on a cold winter day.
Jay Sanadria was another player who said that poker is one of his favorite competitive games to play. He said that the nonprofit is a great organization to get behind and he was happy to participate in their fundraising effort.
The nonprofit’s mission is to provide financial assistance to kids and families of childhood cancer. Proceeds from the event will benefit families in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, according to Michelle Ward, the organization’s president.
“We will cover anything from gas cards, grocery cards, paying electric bills or any items that insurance wouldn’t cover,” Ward said. “Anything we raise is a big deal for us because its a dollar that the kids didn’t have beforehand.”
The event was the brainchild of Tracey Weldy, the nonprofit’s vice president, who wanted to make a competitive fundraiser where multiple people could participate.
“This is the first that I have seen in this area of something like this, so I’m happy that people are interested because it helps our families tremendously,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.