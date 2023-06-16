Poker Run will benefit homeless fund

WYALUSING — People can rev up their engines while playing a unique form of poker to help those in need.

The Austin Cook Memorial Poker Run is scheduled for Aug. 19. The roughly 100-mile route will start and end at the Marie Antoinette Overlook in Wyalusing with a departure at 11 a.m. Breakfast and registration will occur beforehand from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Those who pre-register before July 15 get a free t-shirt, while the first 25 registrants get a free can koozie. All road legal vehicles are welcome at the event organized by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.

