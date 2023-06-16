Poker Run will benefit homeless fund

WYALUSING — People can rev up their engines while playing a unique form of poker to help those in need.
The Austin Cook Memorial Poker Run is scheduled for Aug. 19. The roughly 100-mile route will start and end at the Marie Antoinette Overlook in Wyalusing with a departure at 11 a.m. Breakfast and registration will occur beforehand from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Those who pre-register before July 15 get a free t-shirt, while the first 25 registrants get a free can koozie. All road legal vehicles are welcome at the event organized by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.
Participants will travel to five different stops and receive a playing card at each one, BOO, Inc. Executive Director Mary Sturdevant explained. The driver with the best hand at the end of the ride wins a 50/50 split of the entrance fees.
BOO, Inc. will partner with Dandy Mini Marts at this year’s run. Each stop will have a lottery style gift card draw as well. The Towanda Lions Club is another event partner who will provide volunteers to work at each stop. The ride will conclude with best in show judging, a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. Lunches will be provided for paid participant. The public is welcome to join the festivities even if they don’t want to do the run itself.
This year will be the second Austin Cook Memorial ride, but it is the first to feature the poker component. Last year had participating vehicles that included motorcycles and classic cars.
Proceeds from the poker run will benefit the Austin Cook Homeless Contingency Fund. It is named after the four-year-old boy who passed away in 2009 due to complications from the flu. In 2020, the fund was created at the request of Cook’s family who were looking for a way to memorialize him, Sturdevant stated.
“The family felt that little Austin was destined to do great things, so they connected with [BOO Inc.] and really felt that our mission was important,” Sturdevant said.
BOO, INC. seeks to “provide opportunities to bring members of the community together through sponsored events, be a catalyst towards ending homelessness in Bradford County, as well as to provide an innovative funding source for non-profits based in Bradford County, PA, though grants, fundraisers, and other means,” according to its website.
Sturdevant elaborated that proceeds will fund micro-grants, which are used to fill gaps that other grants don’t cover. Micro-grants have previously helped residents with gas money, car repairs, vouchers for diapers and even pay for haircuts to prepare for job interviews. Service providers in the county will give BOO, Inc. referrals for individuals who need assistance, according to Sturdevant. People have struggled financially, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic when some businesses closed permanently.
“Last year, we helped over 500 individuals and households with micro-grants,” she said.
According to Sturdevant, heating costs increased from roughly 27% to 51% depending on the heating source this past winter for some people. Increased costs of everyday items, such as groceries, are another source of financial hardship.
“It’s programs like ours and the other programs that this county has that are so critical for providing support,” Sturdevant said. “People who previously might have been doing okay or even doing well are feeling the impacts as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
To register for the poker run or learn more about BOO, Inc.’s events and programs, go online to www.BOOinc.org. To donate an item for the basket raffle, please call or text (570) 485-4472.
