Last year, Bridget Callahan organized a Christmas-themed fundraiser at the Rialto Theatre in Canton.
Callahan, who is the theatre’s entertainment coordinator, decided to put together the “Polar Express Adventure” at the Western Bradford County Rialto Theatre. The fundraiser was put in place in honor of Callahan’s late parents, Jack and Judy, two long-time prominent members of the Canton community.
With the help of her brother, Shawn Callahan, the event was a huge success, and will be renewed for a second holiday season.
“My brother and I — in memory of our parents — decided last year to start this event,” Callahan said. “We initially thought it would be a one year event, but it had such a big response that it had to happen for a second year. So, we started planning shortly after last year’s event ended because we knew we’d be doing it again on some level.”
Callahan described her parents as heavily involved in the Canton area. Jack played Santa Claus in a number of events for years, and was also involved with the Marine Toys for Tots campaign. Jack and Judy would help with toy drives and deliver toys to underprivileged children. They would also hand out presents at Veterans hospitals. Bridget and Shawn Callahan knew there was no better way to keep their parents’ spirit alive than during the holiday they both truly loved.
At last year’s event, children and even adults showed up for the showing of the Polar Express in their pajamas, and Callahan said all in attendance displayed their holiday spirit and had a fun, relaxed time.
This year’s event has brought on extra cheer, as chocolate milk will be served to all Rialto Theatre ticket holders, along with free cookies. All in attendance will receive a jingle bell. More importantly, an elf, train conductor and Santa Claus will all be on hand. Event sponsors include: the Rialto Theatre Advisory Committee, The Midway, Tom and Mary Beth Schoonover, and Bill and Mary Graham.
“There’s more community involvement than last year. Midway has joined in; friends of our parents and our family have too, to make sure the costs are covered,” Callahan said. “We really want it to be a community fundraiser for the theatre, while honoring our parents. We are hoping to draw people in and have it become an annual tradition.”
The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 with two showtimes (10 a.m. and 5 p.m.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.