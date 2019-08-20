A Georgia man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man from New Albany during an argument.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Monday, 30-year-old Dayveon Frison was taken into custody without incident following the July 31 attack, which took place at a North Street home in Albany Township. The victim, 51-year-old Charles May, was flown to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.
The case was transferred to the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 15, with a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 29 before Judge Evan Williams III, according to court documents.
Frison faces the charges of felony aggravated assault, the misdemeanors of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with/fabricate physical evidence, and summary harassment.
He is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.
