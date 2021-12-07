ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another car.
Dylan Teribury, 29, has been charged with two counts aggravated assault, a first degree felony; two counts of simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor; two counts recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor and two counts of harassment, a summary offense.
He also faces one count of reckless driving, a summary offense; one count of careless driving, a summary offense; and one count of disregarding traffic lanes, a summary offense.
Additionally, Teribury faces a charge of causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, a third degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit, Athens Township police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle in the area of Route 199 at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and saw a car that sustained heavy damage to the front end.
The occupants of the vehicle told police they were following a silver Ford F-150 and noticed it looked similar to a truck they “saw on their security camera a week ago where someone had stolen items from their house and loaded them into a silver F-150,” the affidavit said.
When the driver pulled over to take a picture of the truck’s license plate, the truck allegedly turned around and “drove head on into the vehicle where it was still sitting,” according to the report. Police found tire markings indicating the truck’s motions.
The photo of the truck’s license plate led police to Teribury.
Teribury was later apprehended and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on $75,000 bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.
