Terroristic threats
An Athens woman faces charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough around June 24.
Terroristic threats
An Athens woman faces for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough around June 24.
Desiree Deanna Holmes, 29, was calling Bradford County Children and Youth Services and making threatening remarks to employees, according to Towanda Borough police. She threatened to punch employees and burn one of their houses down.
Holmes faces charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and misdemeanor harassment: communicates lewd, threatening, etc. language. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Marijuana, possession
A New Albany man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough
Zachary Lee Barber, 33, was sitting in an alley behind a laundromat on Main Street with two baggies, according to Towanda Borough police. One had a green leafy substance that he said was weed, which weighed 3.9 grams. The other one had small white pills that he denied were his. Before police patted him down, Barber stated that he had a glass smoking device in his pants pocket, police said.
Barber faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
DUI
A Lock Haven, Pa. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in New Albany Borough on May 22.
Brandon Tate Renner, 26, was asleep at the wheel at a stop sign on the intersection of Wyalusing-New Albany Road and Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle also had its lights off and he activated the car horn with his head. Renner told police that he drank seven beers and was coming from a bar. His breath smelled like alcohol and he had slow, sluggish movements and slurred speech. He was later transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a legal blood draw, police stated.
Renner faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary period for requiring lighted lamps, summary careless driving and summary improper stop. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
