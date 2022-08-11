Possession
A Waverly man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Ulster Township on July 2.
Zachary Michael Moore, 24, was driving on Route 220 when he crossed the white fog line multiple times, as well as the yellow double line, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A traffic stop was conducted and Moore told police that he used an illegal substance earlier in the day, according to court documents. He stated that THC wax was in the vehicle and he did not have a medical marijuana card. He gave police a hard sided zipper case that had a rubber container with THC wax, an electronic vape style smoking device with THC wax residue and spare quartz tips with THC wax residue
Moore faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary disregard for a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Possession
A New Albany woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on May 18.
Kodi Jo Thomas, 36, was speeding on Mac Road and she had a DUI-suspended license, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted and she agreed to a vehicle search. Police found a plastic jar of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe inside a book bag within the vehicle. Police also found a glass jar containing multiple pills of suspected clonazepam, police said.
Thomas faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driver’s license suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Possession
A New Albany woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on June 24.
Jasmine Mariah Burns, 26, failed to completely stop at a stop sign at Route 220 and South Main Street, which led to a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Burns told police that she did not have a valid driver’s license. She gave consent for a vehicle search. Inside the vehicle, police found a small amount of methamphetamine in a glassine baggie and a plastic straw. Both items were inside a bag that Burns claimed ownership of, police said.
Burns faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary duties at stop sign and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Possession
A Monroeton man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on July 9.
Daniel Dean Shaffer, 60, was the backseat passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over due to the driver having a suspended license, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard. Police stated that troopers discovered that he had an active warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and he was arrested.
The vehicle’s owner consented to a vehicle search, according to court documents. Inside the vehicle, police found a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, a plastic container with suspected marijuana inside, a glass smoking device with residue and another smoking device with residue. The items were found under the seat that Shaffer was occupying and were found to belong to him, court documents show.
Shaffer faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
