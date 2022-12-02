generic crime

CANTON — A Canton man allegedly assaulted a woman and caused her to black out and wake up with bloody facial injuries.

Darryl S. Liberati, 57, was in an argument with the victim in the kitchen of a Canton Township residence on Oct. 30, according to court documents. This led to Liberati assaulting the victim and she later “woke up on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood from her nose and face.”

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.