CANTON — A Canton man allegedly assaulted a woman and caused her to black out and wake up with bloody facial injuries.
Darryl S. Liberati, 57, was in an argument with the victim in the kitchen of a Canton Township residence on Oct. 30, according to court documents. This led to Liberati assaulting the victim and she later “woke up on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood from her nose and face.”
After the assault, she went to the hospital the next day for injuries that included a fracture below her left eye and a broken nose, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She needed to undergo emergency surgery for her injuries.
The victim later went to state police’s Towanda headquarters on Nov. 9 to report the incident, court documents show. Police later read medical records detailing her treatment for her injuries.
Liberate faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
