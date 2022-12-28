HARRISBURG – The 2022 Christmas holiday season featured varying results when it came to safety on the roadways.
Vehicle crashes increased by 173 over the three-day holiday period of Dec. 23 to 25, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Specifically, there were 661 total crashes during the 2022 holiday, while 2021 featured 488 crashes.
There were seven people killed in five fatal crashes. This is a slight increase compared to 2021 where six people died in four fatal crashes. This year saw 113 people injured in crashes, while 2021 had 90 people reporting injuries.
This year saw 36 alcohol-related crashes, which is a decrease compared to the 41 alcohol-related crashes in 2021. However, two of the alcohol-related crashes were fatal in 2022, while one was reported in 2021.
DUI arrests over the Christmas holiday decreased by 65 in 2022 compared to the previous year. Specifically, there were 116 DUI arrests in 2022, while 181 people were arrested for DUI in 2021.
For 2022, state troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats. These numbers are all decreases compared to 2021, in which there were 1,131 speeding citations, as well as 124 seat belt and 24 child seat citations.
There were around 2,248 other citations given out in 2022, which is a decrease compared to the 2,728 other citations of 2021.
State police’s Troop P, which oversees the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and Luzerne, had the least amount of crashes compared to other areas. There were 18 crashes with four injuries and one alcohol-related crash, as well as two DUI arrests, three speeding citations and 42 other citations.
The area that had the most crashes was Troop A, which oversees the counties of Indiana, Westmoreland, Cambria and Somerset in southwest Pennsylvania. Troop A had 57 crashes with five injuries and one alcohol crash. There was one DUI arrest, seven speeding citations, eight seatbelt citations, 35 seatbelt warnings and 117 other citations.
With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead, state police will continue to monitor roadways for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers.
State police are reminding the public to plan ahead for safe rides home, especially if holiday plans involve alcohol.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
