Police discover multiple drugs, guns inside Towanda man’s home

Gonzalez

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces new charges for drug and firearm possession related to a joint state and county investigation into narcotics sales.

Steven William Gonzalez, 53, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 following a search warrant on his William Street residence. Pennsylvania State Police executed the warrant on July 19 as part of its ongoing investigation with the Bradford County Drug Task Force into illegal drug activity. Gonzalez was “identified as a co-conspirator in the sale of narcotics” during the investigation, police said.

