Police discover multiple drugs, guns inside Towanda man’s home

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces new charges for drug and firearm possession related to a joint state and county investigation into narcotics sales.
Steven William Gonzalez, 53, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 following a search warrant on his William Street residence. Pennsylvania State Police executed the warrant on July 19 as part of its ongoing investigation with the Bradford County Drug Task Force into illegal drug activity. Gonzalez was “identified as a co-conspirator in the sale of narcotics” during the investigation, police said.
In June, Gonzalez allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Bradford County detectives provided pre-recorded money to the informant for the purchase. Police also listened in on a phone call that the informant made to Gonzalez. Detectives surveilled the informant traveling to William Street, exit their vehicle and enter Gonzalez’s vehicle. The informant eventually exited it and drove away in their own vehicle to a pre-arranged location while under constant surveillance. At the location, the informant handed police “a translucent green zip lock bag containing the suspected methamphetamine they purchased from Gonzalez,” court documents show.
Gonzalez was originally remanded to county jail on $50,000 before posting bail on July 20. However, he was remanded to the jail again on July 27 on the $500,000 bail.
According to police, the following drugs were found inside Gonzalez’s residence during the search warrant on July 19:
• 4.5 pounds of marijuana.
• 2,500 bags of fentanyl/heroin.
• 4.1 ounces of crystal methamphetamine
• 60 grams of suspected cocaine.
• 725 assorted prescription pills.
• Substantial amounts of THC related vaping/smoking devices and/or “gummies.”
• Hand rolled marijuana cigarettes.
• Six jars of suspected THC wax.
Police said the following items found inside his residence are “consistent with drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking”:
• Around $12,000 to $15,000 cash.
• Large quantities of small ziplock baggies, foil baggies and assorted packaging.
• Multiple smoking devices.
• Multiple live rounds for firearms.
There were 10 different firearms confiscated from Gonzalez’s residence during the warrant:
• an Ithaca, model M49 .22 caliber rifle
• New England Firearm Co .243 rifle
• Maverick Model 88, 12-gauge shotgun
• Harrington Richardson “Pardner” .410 gauge shotgun
• Anderson Manufacturing, model AM15 rifle
• BNP, .303 caliber rifle
• Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol
• Taurus “Tracker”, .22 revolver
• Howa, model 1500, 6mm Creedmore rifle
“[Gonzalez] acknowledged ownership of the items criminally possessed in the residence,” according to court documents.
Gonzalez faces charges that include five counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces charges of felony knowing/intentional manufacture/distribution of designer drug, and 10 counts of felony possession of firearm prohibited. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 before Judge Larry Hurley.
