WINDHAM TOWNSHIP – A Nichols woman is facing several misdemeanors from an incident resulting in a head-on crash on Jan. 7.
Police reports show Christy E. Hartman, 43, was driving her Nissan Titan down Route 187 in Windham Township when she swerved into the opposing lane and struck a PennDOT plow truck head-on.
Hartman was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. There, she consented to an interview and drug test from police, according to court documents. During her interview Hartman admitted to having had two or three drinks at a bar.
Blood test results showed Hartman to have a blood alcohol level of .25, more than three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle.
Hartman faces the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence with a BAC higher than .16, unsafe driving, and careless driving. She faces a summary charge for operating a non-registered vehicle, possessing open alcohol beverages in a moving vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Hartman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
