TOWANDA — Homelessness in Towanda Borough is an issue facing the local borough community.
At least five people were removed from a homeless camp near WOC Energy’s facility on Merrill Parkway around the beginning of November, according to Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler. He made the statement during the Towanda Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
“We cited every one of them for trespass and scattering rubbish,” Epler said.
He noted that scattering rubbish can be punishable with a fine of around $300 for each person.
The camp was described by Epler as being near the north edge of the facility’s fence. More than five people may have been there at one time. Epler also gave a reminder that squatting on other people’s property in the borough is against the law.
Towanda Code Official Jeremy Sluyter described the camp as a mess and is looking into getting the area cleaned up.
Anyone needing emergency housing due to homelessness can contact various social services agencies within Bradford County.
For assistance, visit The Main Link Homeless Assistance Program located at 17 Pine St. or call (570) 637-8789.
For homeless shelter services from the Endless Mountain Mission Center, call (570) 297-4489.
