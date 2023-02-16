SAYRE — A Gillett man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly resisting arrest to such a degree that he broke the hand of a Sayre police officer.

According to borough police, Joseph Daniel Voorhees, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and drug possession; and several summary offenses for his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 on Brock Street.