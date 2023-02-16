SAYRE — A Gillett man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly resisting arrest to such a degree that he broke the hand of a Sayre police officer.
According to borough police, Joseph Daniel Voorhees, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and drug possession; and several summary offenses for his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 on Brock Street.
Police explained that that incident began when officers responded to a report of black Nissan speeding on Brock Street outside of Robert Packer Hospital. As officers were en route to the scene, they were advised the vehicle was then going five miles-per-hour with its headlights off.
When officers arrived on scene, they approached the vehicle and found Voorhees attempting to start the car as if it had died, police said. When officers questioned him, Voorhees stated that his girlfriend had originally been driving the vehicle, and she was speeding to the hospital as she had gone into labor. Voorhees then advised that she had gone into the hospital on her own accord.
Police explained that Voorhees was acting suspicious throughout the interaction, and officers later learned that Voorhees girlfriend had actually already been at the hospital for days and was not in the vehicle during the incident.
When officers continued question him, Voorhees became defensive and took a combative stance, which is when officers noticed he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Voorhees also began changing his story, stating that officers would not have caught him speeding if he had not been rushing to his child who was just born three hours prior.
Officers continued questioning Voorhees due to his inconsistent statements, and eventually admitted to consuming “a couple of beers.” When officers asked how many he had, Voorhees said “one.”
Police said Voorhees then began challenging officers to a fight and cursing at them. Officers attempted to get Voorhees to submit to a field sobriety test, which Voorhees ignored, police added.
Police stated that officers then attempted to place Voorhees under arrest, and Voorhees allegedly attempted to run, forcing officers to take him to the ground.
As officers gained control of Voorhees and eventually cuffed him, Voorhees’ resistance caused one of the officers to break his hand, police noted.
Once in custody, officers searched Voorhees’ person and discovered 3.5 grams of marijuana from his pocket, police said. Voorhees also continued to threaten officers as he was transported to the police station. Police added that Voorhees was also allegedly so combative with medical staff after he had requested medical attention due to a facial injury suffered during the arrest that he needed to be restrained.
Voorhees was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.
