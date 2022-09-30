SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged act of criminal mischief that led to a broken cable line and thousands of dollars in damages.
On Sept. 22, state police responded around 8:12 p.m. to a reported fiber optic line being shot behind a residence in the 8200 block of Berwick Turnpike, according to the police report. It belonged to Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
The line was damaged several weeks ago by an individual who remains unknown, the police report states. Damage to the fiber optic line is estimated to cost around $20,000. Police have categorized the incident as criminal mischief with more than $1,000 in damages.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.