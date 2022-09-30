generic Police

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged act of criminal mischief that led to a broken cable line and thousands of dollars in damages.

On Sept. 22, state police responded around 8:12 p.m. to a reported fiber optic line being shot behind a residence in the 8200 block of Berwick Turnpike, according to the police report. It belonged to Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.

