Police identify Rome fire victim

ROME BOROUGH — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who died in a recent house fire in Rome Borough.
On Monday, 79-year-old Guy Abell passed away in the fire at 390 Pleasant St.
Firefighters arrived around 12:15 a.m. to see the home fully engulfed in flames, said Rome Fire Chief Jon Park.
“We had fire coming out of all the windows,” he said after the incident Monday. “Flames were probably 30 feet over top of the house from when we arrived on scene, which was within 10 minutes of the call.”
Two people tried to save Abell, but the house was too heavily consumed by the flames, he said.
Abell was not located until after the fire was under control and Bradford County Coroner James Bowen pronounced him deceased at 9:30 a.m.
No signs of foul play were present and the investigation is ongoing.
