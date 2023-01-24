generic Police

TOWANDA — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate cases of identity theft involving thousands of dollars being stolen from two victims in Bradford County.

On Jan. 10, a 49-year-old Wyalusing woman arrived at state police’s Towanda station reporting her identity and money were stolen, according to the police report. She gave her Social Security number and bank account information to someone on the social media app TikTok. The unknown individual then transferred $5,000 from the victim’s credit card accounts.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.