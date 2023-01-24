TOWANDA — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate cases of identity theft involving thousands of dollars being stolen from two victims in Bradford County.
On Jan. 10, a 49-year-old Wyalusing woman arrived at state police’s Towanda station reporting her identity and money were stolen, according to the police report. She gave her Social Security number and bank account information to someone on the social media app TikTok. The unknown individual then transferred $5,000 from the victim’s credit card accounts.
On Jan. 11, a 68-year-old woman of Wilmot Township arrived at the station to report a similar incident, police said. She was contacted by a person or persons claiming to be customer service from eBay and Venmo financial agents. The unknown person retrieved the victim’s bank account information and transferred $3,000 from her accounts.
Despite the similarities in both cases, troopers did not state if both incidents are related. Both incidents are categorized as “theft/crime by deception,” the police report shows.
Anyone with information regarding the two incidents should contact state police at 570-265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.