Police killed Osaze Osagie four years ago. Here’s what has and hasn’t happened since.

The killing of a Black man in a mental health crisis by a white cop in State College prompted several reports and promises for change. Four years later, progress has been sluggish in some areas.

 Centre Daily Times/Abby Drey
A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a white State College officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a Black man experiencing a mental health crisis who police said was holding a steak knife. The officer, along with two others, was sent to Osagie’s apartment to involuntarily transport him to the hospital for treatment at the request of his father.