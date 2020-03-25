ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are in search of a motorcyclist that fled a traffic stop in Asylum Township on Saturday afternoon.
Police said that a black sports motorcycle operated by a white male with blue jeans, black jacket, black helmet and a black Under Armour backpack with a white logo fled a traffic stop initiated by police for an improperly displayed license plate. The stop was initiated on Echo Beach Road when the motorcycle sped away at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.