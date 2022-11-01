ROME TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville, Pa. man faces felony charges for allegedly forging and stealing checks in Bradford County.
Francis E. Werner, 41, is accused of forging checks and trying to cash them in three separate incidents, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
One victim placed a check in her mailbox on her Battle Creek Road residence in Rome Township on April 13, police said. The check was written out to Claverack Rural Electric Company for $181.13. On April 15, the check was cashed at P&G Credit Union in Tunkhannock with Werner’s name rewritten on it. Police later obtained images of Werner at the credit union using the check to withdraw money from the victim’s account.
The second incident involved another stolen check from a mailbox on a Brewer Hollow Road residence in Wyalusing, according to court documents. The victim bought a water heater for an individual that cost $809.94 and they were going to pay the victim back with a mailed check. On April 13, the victim found his mailbox opened yet empty and later found a package tossed along the road near his home. On April 16, Werner tried to cash the $809.94 check, which led P&G Credit Union to contact the victim and report the incident.
Another victim came forward on April 27 alleging that someone tried to cash his check at a M&T Bank in Mill Hall, Clinton County, Pa., court documents show. The victim wrote a check to Mountain Lake Construction for a down payment for new garage doors. On April 25, Werner tried to cash that check in the bank’s drive thru, but a bank employee noticed the check’s signature was incorrect. The employee found old checks from the victim and saw Werner’s handwriting didn’t match previous checks. He drove away and never came back. The bank contacted the victim and informed him that he didn’t lose any money.
Werner faces charges that include three counts of forgery: alter writing, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception: false impression. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.