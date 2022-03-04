An Athens Borough man, Adam Williams, 56, is facing misdemeanor charges for an incident on Oct. 3, 2021.
The incident occurred when a woman driving a car down Main Street in Athens lost control and collided with a house, according to Athens Borough police. Williams, who lived next door, allegedly attacked the woman after she exited her vehicle. The woman alleges Williams threw her to the ground and began punching her in the face while screaming obscenities.
The driver returned to her vehicle until paramedics arrived, whereupon she was taken to Robert Packer hospital. She was treated for nasal bone fractures and other facial injuries that required reconstructive surgery. It was determined that the injuries suffered were not likely caused by the crash.
Police reports allege another person witnessed Williams throwing the driver to the ground and striking her. When questioned by police Williams denied having an altercation with the driver, and stated that he’d observed her in hysterics in her car.
Williams is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and assault. He also faces a summary offense for harassment. His preliminary hearing is April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.