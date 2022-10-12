CANTON — A Philadelphia man faces charges for allegedly abusing a woman with a mental disability at a community residential facility based in Canton.
Moshe Philippe Narboni, 63, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately underneath her clothes, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident occurred at the Martha Lloyd Community Services location on North Center Street. A staff member saw Narboni leave the victim’s room on July 11.
Police were made aware of the incident on July 12 and a forensic interview with the victim was held on July 25 at The Children’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, according to court documents. The victim told authorities about the incident and that Narboni inappropriately touched her.
State police in Philadelphia tried to contact Narboni, but he refused to do an interview and contacted a lawyer, court documents show.
Narboni faces charges of felony aggravated indecent assault: complainant suffers mental disability and misdemeanor indecent assault of person with a mental disability. His unsecured bail was set at $45,000 on Sept. 30. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.