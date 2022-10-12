generic Police

CANTON — A Philadelphia man faces charges for allegedly abusing a woman with a mental disability at a community residential facility based in Canton.

Moshe Philippe Narboni, 63, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately underneath her clothes, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident occurred at the Martha Lloyd Community Services location on North Center Street. A staff member saw Narboni leave the victim’s room on July 11.

