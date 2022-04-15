TROY TOWNSHIP – A Troy Township man was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail after allegedly lighting garbage on fire in his Fall Brook Road apartment “to cause a commotion to get the police there” Sunday.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Michael Wintermute II lit the bag of garbage on fire shortly before 2 a.m. His girlfriend awoke to Wintermute yelling that he couldn’t get the fire out. An upstairs neighbor was able to extinguish the blaze after battling it for a minute.
Wintermute faces the felony charges of aggravated arson – person present inside property, arson – danger of death or bodily injury, arson endangering property – reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, and reckless burning or exploding – places property having value that exceeds $5,000. He also faces the three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
