Police: Man recently jailed for police pursuit now charged for punching Christmas Day shooter

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man recently jailed on $50,000 bail now faces a summary harassment charge after allegedly attacking another inmate at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Peter Luis Venegas, 38, repeatedly punched 36-year-old Lance Eugene Gesford during an altercation Monday.
Venegas had fled Sayre police back in October 2019 while they were responding around 3 a.m. to a report of a man who wouldn’t get out of a woman’s vehicle. Venegas nearly hit one police vehicle while speeding away from the Williams Subaru parking lot, where he had been doing donuts with the white SUV, according to police. He continued along Spring Street until he hit a curb at the intersection with Mohawk Street, nearly rolled the vehicle, and nearly caused a crash with another responding police vehicle. Venegas then fled on foot into a wooded area. Despite two searches and a reported sighting at a residence he is known to frequent, police were unable to apprehend him.
Gesford was jailed on $200,000 bail after firing a pistol at a car parked at an undisclosed Sayre Borough residence and then firing another shot above the home’s roof on Christmas Day of last year. Police said Gesford had been visiting the home earlier in the day when an argument began between him, the homeowner, and another victim. He then threatened to “light this place up” before leaving the residence, and later returned with weapon.
According to court documents, Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox was awaiting a plea from Venegas on the harassment charge Wednesday. Additional information was not immediately available.
