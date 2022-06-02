Fatal crash

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – A man is dead following an early Thursday morning crash.

Before the crash, around 2 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were called to the parking lot of the Quality Inn in Wysox Township to investigate a firearm that had been found there.

Police checked the firearm registration and found that the weapon was owned by 25-year-old Tyler States.

Police believe States accidentally shot himself in the left middle finger and then dropped the weapon and fled the scene.

States died in a single-vehicle crash soon after.

State police at both scenes found no evidence of foul play.

No further details are available at this time.

