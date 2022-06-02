WYSOX TOWNSHIP – A man is dead following an early Thursday morning crash.
Before the crash, around 2 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were called to the parking lot of the Quality Inn in Wysox Township to investigate a firearm that had been found there.
Police checked the firearm registration and found that the weapon was owned by 25-year-old Tyler States.
Police believe States accidentally shot himself in the left middle finger and then dropped the weapon and fled the scene.
States died in a single-vehicle crash soon after.
State police at both scenes found no evidence of foul play.
No further details are available at this time.
