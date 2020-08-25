The search for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife in Luzerne County has expanded, and Pennsylvania State Police have highlighted Bradford County among places he was known to frequent.
State police said on Aug. 13, a woman’s body was found inside a home at 195 Schrader St. in Larksville Borough in Luzerne County while troopers were performing a welfare check. The victim, who was shot in the head, was later identified as Patricia Walski. They believe she was killed sometime around July 31. Richard Walski, her husband, and their chocolate labrador Yukon, hadn’t been seen in several days leading up to the discovery, but Yukon was found Monday in Nanticoke City.
Police said Walski is an avid fisherman and has been known to frequent locations from Wilkes-Barre to Towanda along the Susquehanna River. He also frequents New York state fishing areas along the Finger Lakes, Oswego, Hampton Harbor/Watertown area and along the Genesee River in the Rochester area.
Walski is a 46-year-old white man who is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray or white hair in a buzz cut, hazel eyes, a goatee and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Wyoming at (570) 697-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).
