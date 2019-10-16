A man sits in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after allegedly running onto the porch of multiple Litchfield Township homes with a gun and machete and yelling that people were after him.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the Arnold Road area Sunday morning, where they found 38-year-old Steven Fenster in the roadway. According to police, Fenster had raised the machete at one of the homeowners, and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The police report lists Fenster as being from Ulster, although court documents list his home as Meshoppen.
Fenster faces the charges of felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, and summary harassment, criminal trespass, and public drunkenness, according to court documents.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to the jail on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
