RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — This season, maple syrup tapping and production is underway for many people in Bradford County. However, one local resident recently had a barrel of sap stolen from their property.
An unknown individual stole a 55 gallon barrel of maple sap worth $50 from a property on Berwick Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities were contacted about the robbery on Feb. 14.
The theft occurred as many residents across the county are tapping trees during the maple syrup season.
“Usually about 40 gallons of sap are required to produce one gallon of finished syrup,” according to Penn State Extension’s website. “Actually this figure can vary from 20 to 60 gallons or more depending primarily on sap sugar content.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
