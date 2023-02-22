generic Police

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — This season, maple syrup tapping and production is underway for many people in Bradford County. However, one local resident recently had a barrel of sap stolen from their property.

An unknown individual stole a 55 gallon barrel of maple sap worth $50 from a property on Berwick Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities were contacted about the robbery on Feb. 14.

