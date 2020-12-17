TOWANDA BOROUGH – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a Monroeton man was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the misdemeanors of making repairs to sell, etc – offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance without registration, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia: marijuana – small amount – personal use, and driving with a suspended license on Dec. 12.
Police said that at approximately 9:07 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to the South Main Street area for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked and running.
When the trooper approached the vehicle, he found Earl Ray Sites, 42, asleep inside the silver Subaru Impreza.
The criminal complaint reads that once the trooper woke Sites up and he rolled his window down, a strong smell of marijuana came from the car.
The trooper then observed a multicolored storage container and coin purse, which he noted was commonly used to store drugs, on the driver’s seat, and partially underneath Sites.
When asked to step out of the car, Sites became argumentative, according to the criminal complaint.
When asked about the marijuana smell, Sites claimed that he had a medical marijuana card but was unable to provide it to the trooper.
The trooper then asked Sites to step out of the vehicle the second time, to which he complied.
When the trooper asked how much marijuana was in the car, Sites replied that he had a “roach” and presented a suspected marijuana cigarette out from a pack in his pocket.
The trooper then conducted a probable cause search and found a pill bottle containing suspected methamphetamine, six white pills – later determined to be buprenorphine hydrochloride, a small amount of marijuana, a black prod-style taser, and several related paraphernalia items such as a scale, and numerous storage containers and smoking devices with suspected drug residue.
The trooper also found $990.05 on Sites’ person, according to the criminal complaint.
After further questioning, Sites told the trooper that his license was suspended from a previous DUI – first offense.
At that time, Sites was placed under arrest and was transported with the evidence to PSP Towanda.
During an interview at PSP, Sites confessed to selling the methamphetamine.
Later that day, Sites was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and was unable to post a $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sites at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
