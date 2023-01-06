HARRISBURG – No fatalities occurred on the roadways of Pennsylvania during the recent New Year’s holiday. Although, there was an increase in the total number of crashes and certain citations compared to the previous New Year’s holiday.
Vehicle crashes increased by 10 over the three-day holiday period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023 compared to the previous one of 2021-2022. Specifically, there were 481 crashes for the 2022-2023 holiday. There were 471 crashes and two fatalities in the 2021-2022 holiday.
For 2022-2023, 108 people were injured and there were 51 alcohol-related crashes. For 2021-2022, 97 people were injured and there were 41 alcohol-related crashes.
A variety of enforcement measures were carried out during the New Year’s holiday. There were 356 DUI arrests, 4,126 speeding citations, 67 child seat citations, 378 seat belt citations and 7,874 other citations.
Besides the child seat citations, all of the other citations are increases compared to the 2021-2022 holiday. During that holiday, there were 278 DUI arrests, 3,632 speeding citations, 68 child seat citations, 310 seat belt citations and 6,223 other citations.
