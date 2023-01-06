generic Police

HARRISBURG – No fatalities occurred on the roadways of Pennsylvania during the recent New Year’s holiday. Although, there was an increase in the total number of crashes and certain citations compared to the previous New Year’s holiday.

Vehicle crashes increased by 10 over the three-day holiday period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023 compared to the previous one of 2021-2022. Specifically, there were 481 crashes for the 2022-2023 holiday. There were 471 crashes and two fatalities in the 2021-2022 holiday.

