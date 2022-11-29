ROME — A Rome man faces felony charges for failing to update information regarding his status as a sex offender.
Benjamin Car Vanderpool, 45, allegedly neglected to update information regarding his current residence and vehicle to Pennsylvania State Police, according to court documents. Vanderpool was placed on Megan’s Law for three counts of indecent assault of a minor with a conviction from Dec. 14, 2020.
He previously lived at a residence on Orwell Hill Road, but authorities discovered that he no longer resided there around Aug. 31, police said. A compliance check showed that Vanderpool “did not report change of address, employment, vocation, schooling or other required information within three business days as required,” court documents show. Witnesses alleged that he was living somewhere else.
On Sept. 21, Vanderpool admitted in a written statement that he resided in Owego, N.Y. for around three weeks from the end of July to mid-August. He also stated that he drove a pickup truck belonging to his employer for two months. Both the residence and vehicle information were not reported to state police as required.
Vanderpool faces charges of felony fail to provide accurate registration information. He as arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Nov. 22 and his unsecured bail was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is set for tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. with Carr.
