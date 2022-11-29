generic Police

ROME — A Rome man faces felony charges for failing to update information regarding his status as a sex offender.

Benjamin Car Vanderpool, 45, allegedly neglected to update information regarding his current residence and vehicle to Pennsylvania State Police, according to court documents. Vanderpool was placed on Megan’s Law for three counts of indecent assault of a minor with a conviction from Dec. 14, 2020.

