NORTH TOWANDA — An Ithaca, N.Y. woman faces felony charges for alleged drug possession and intent to distribute after she was caught speeding down Route 6 on Nov. 8.

Christina E. Oxley, 44, was driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 6 around 10:15 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop in the 23200 area of the route in North Towanda.

