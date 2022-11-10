NORTH TOWANDA — An Ithaca, N.Y. woman faces felony charges for alleged drug possession and intent to distribute after she was caught speeding down Route 6 on Nov. 8.
Christina E. Oxley, 44, was driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 6 around 10:15 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop in the 23200 area of the route in North Towanda.
Oxley was asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle and she replied no, court documents show. Police saw a glass smoking device near the center console and a jar of suspected marijuana in the driver’s side door. Oxley stated that she had a medical marijuana card and admitted that a jar of marijuana and a smoking device where in the vehicle.
A K9 unit was on scene and detected additional drugs within the vehicle, police said. This led to the vehicle being towed to state police’s Towanda headquarters. Oxley was taken into police custody.
A search warrant of the vehicle was obtained and led police to find multiple drugs and paraphernalia inside it, according to court documents. These items included three plastic bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 20 different 8 mg pills of buprenorphine hydrochloride, three jars of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking device with suspected marijuana inside it.
Police said that they discovered $1,960 in U.S. currency in a black envelope that was in the same handbag as the suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. They also found a “ledger notebook/calendar” with suspected drug sale information inside the vehicle, court documents show.
After her arrest, Oxley was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley on Nov. 8 and her bail was set at $100,000. She posted bail the next day.
Oxley faces charges that include felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceed 55 mph in other location by 18 mph and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. with Hurley.
