RIDGEBURY — A call from an unknown scammer led to a 55-year-old Gillett woman being defrauded on March 7.
The victim received a phone call from a woman posing as a Verizon employee, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The imposter proceeded to order two phones through the victim’s account by gaining access to her phone. The ordered phones were valued at $600.
Verizon’s fraud unit eventually reimbursed the victim with $600 to replace the valued amount taken, police said.
The incident is categorized as a theft by deception using impersonation, according to the police report.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
