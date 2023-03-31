generic Police

RIDGEBURY — A call from an unknown scammer led to a 55-year-old Gillett woman being defrauded on March 7.

The victim received a phone call from a woman posing as a Verizon employee, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The imposter proceeded to order two phones through the victim’s account by gaining access to her phone. The ordered phones were valued at $600.

