Police search for LeRaysville thief, warns public to lock vehicles

LERAYSVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public to keep vehicles locked due to robberies and an attempted housebreaking that occurred in LeRaysville Borough.
An unknown individual broke into and stole items from vehicles in the borough, according to police. Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on security camera footage trying to break into a local residence on Jan. 11 around 3 a.m.
“All area residents are asked to keep their vehicles locked at all times and remove any personal property or valuable from their vehicles,” police said.
Anyone that can identify the suspect can contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186 or 295 Tomahawk Road, Towanda PA 18848. People should ask for Cpl. Sweeney, Trp. Fisher or Trp. Santiago.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
