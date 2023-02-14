Police search for LeRaysville thief, warns public to lock vehicles

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for this person who attempted to burglarize a LeRaysville residence on Jan. 11 around 3 a.m.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

LERAYSVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public to keep vehicles locked due to robberies and an attempted housebreaking that occurred in LeRaysville Borough.

An unknown individual broke into and stole items from vehicles in the borough, according to police. Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on security camera footage trying to break into a local residence on Jan. 11 around 3 a.m.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.