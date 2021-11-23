FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run of a church sign in Franklin Township.
The hit and run happened in the early hours of Nov. 16 on State Route 414 east of Spencer Lane in front of Franklindale Christian Church, according to police documents.
The driver travelled into the opposite lane, went off the roadway and hit the church’s sign, which caused heavy damage.
Police said the driver fled the scene and they are still looking for the individual responsible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.