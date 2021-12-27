MONROE BOROUGH — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Monroe Borough on Sunday.

Approximately $525 was stolen from the Dollar General on Pennsylvania Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect is a female believed to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing an orange and blue rain jacket, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical face covering during the robbery, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186 or call 911.

