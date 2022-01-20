WILMOT TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery that occurred in Wilmot Township on Jan. 10.
The burglary took place at a home along Sugar Hill Road. There, a 1997 Green Polaris Quad and a Ferris IS700 riding mower were stolen. A Polaris 500 Ranger was vandalized, according to police. The incident took place around 9 a.m.
Anyone with information can contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
