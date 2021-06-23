WILMOT TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a burglar who allegedly stole items including a chainsaw that are valued at $450 from a residence in Wilmot Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the burglary occurred on Saxe Road in the overnight hours between May 28 and May 29.
Items stolen consisted of a Stihl SS56RCE weed eater valued at $200, a Stihl MS171 chainsaw valued at $200 and a Blink residence camera valued at $50.
Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
