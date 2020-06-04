Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Levi Robert Foux, 39, of Sugar Run, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and other charges following an incident in Wyalusing on May 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police were contacted about a female being chased by her husband in a motor vehicle. The victim told police that the woman’s vehicle had been struck several times by Foux with his vehicle.
Upon arrival on the scene, the victim told police that Foux had messaged her to say that he was coming to kill her. It was then that she got her kids into her vehicle and left her residence.
While on Route 187, Foux attempted to strike the victim’s vehicle head on with his vehicle but missed then turned around and began to chase her, the affidavit said. After catching up to the victim’s car, Foux hit the vehicle from the rear several times then struck the vehicle several times on the right side. Foux then struck the vehicle with his own on the left side of the victim’s vehicle and several more times on the rear.
Police noted that the victim’s vehicle suffered apparent damages and paint that matched Foux’s vehicle was transferred to the victim’s vehicle.
Foux was later located at the Wyalusing Baseball Field in Wylalusing Borough. There was apparent front end damage to the vehicle and on the left side. Foux told police that he was attempting to kill the victim and that was why he was striking her vehicle and that he stopped and turned around when he realized his children were in the vehicle.
Foux also told police that he had a glass pipe used for marijuana in his vehicle. The pipe was recovered along with a grinder containing residue and seven bags of marijuana seeds.
Foux’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton. He is currently held on $200,000 bail at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
