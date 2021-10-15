SAYRE BOROUGH – A 15-year-old boy is facing charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats after allegedly threatening violence inside Sayre High School Thursday.
According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, the juvenile told other students to stay home “as he was going to hire someone to do harm inside the school.” Police were then notified about the threat.
The boy was charged through the Bradford County Juvenile Probation Department.
Police are not releasing any other details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
