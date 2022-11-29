WARREN TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected burglar of a residence in Warren Township.
The incident occurred at a building on the 2400 section of Little Meadows Road between Sept. 16 to 21, according to the police report.
The victim stated that an unknown individual entered an unlocked, unoccupied structure and stole multiple tools, the police report shows. The stolen items consisted of four chainsaws, a 500 foot roll of Romex wiring, two cordless Milwaukee power tools and a Craftsman ratchet set. The chainsaws consisted of two Makita, one Dolmar and one Stihl. The stolen property are older used items.
All of the stolen property has a total value of around $345, the report estimates.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact state police at 570-265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.