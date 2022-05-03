A Towanda man allegedly rammed his minivan into a vehicle and proceeded to assault the driver in North Towanda Sunday afternoon.
William E. Grogan, 63, was in a dispute with the victim at a residence on James Street in Towanda, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim fled the house with a juvenile and drove away. Grogan pursued the victim in his vehicle with two juveniles inside it.
Grogan followed her to the North Towanda Dandy parking lot and hit her vehicle with his own as she tried to exit the parking lot, according to court documents. He got out of his vehicle, walked over to the victim’s and forced open her driver’s side door. He proceeded to hit her in the face and pull her hair.
When police questioned Grogan, he told troopers that he intentionally used his vehicle to ram into the victim’s vehicle to try and stop her from leaving.
Grogan faces charges that include two counts of felony aggravated assault by vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
